Looking to take a 2-1 lead in the ongoing five-match series, the Australia national cricket team and the India national cricket team will clash against each other in the IND vs AUS 4th T20I 2025. The IND vs AUS 4th T20I 2025 will be played at Carrara in Queensland, and commence at 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the IND vs AUS five-match T20I series, and fans can find telecast viewing options of the India Cricket Team vs Australia Cricket Team 4th T20I on its TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the IND vs AUS T20I Series 2025 live on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Is India vs Australia 4th T20I 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

IND vs AUS 4th T20I 2025 Live Streaming

The Gold Coast awaits a cracker of a contest! 🔥 Will #TeamIndia seize the lead and go 2-1 up in the series? 👀#AUSvIND | 4th T20I 👉 THU, 6th NOV, 12.30 PM on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/Az3tX0Su0e — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 6, 2025

