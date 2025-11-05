Former Australia national cricket team legendary skipper Steve Waugh collected the iconic Waterford Crystal Ashes Trophy at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Steve Waugh collected the trophy, delivered by a helicopter inside the SCG, for a pre-series tour around Australia. The Ashes 2025-26, one of the greatest rivalries in the world of cricket, between Australia and England, will begin again for a five-match series this time from November 21 at Perth. The Waterford Crystal Ashes Trophy, the one commissioned to be awarded to the winning team since the 1998-99 edition, is currently held by the Aussies. Steve Waugh posed with the Waterford Crystal. Australia Squad for AUS vs ENG 1st Ashes 2025-26 Test Announced: Steve Smith Named Captain, Jake Weatherald Earns Maiden National Call-Up.

Steve Waugh With Waterford Crystal Ashes Trophy

Steve Waugh collects the Waterford Crystal Ashes Trophy at the SCG as it begins pre-series tour around Australia#AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/i3cbYRJJFQ — Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) November 4, 2025

