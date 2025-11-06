After an anomaly of India winning the toss at Hobart, Australia managed to win the toss, with captain Mitchell Marsh opting to bowl first. Australia have brought in Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa, Josh Phillipe, and Ben Dwarshuis in place of Travis Head, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitch Owen, and Sean Abbott into their starting XI, while India have named an unchanged side from the 3rd T20I. The fourth India vs Australia T20I is taking place at Carrara Oval in Queensland. The five-T20I series is locked at 1-1, with India making a comeback to win the IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025, and cut out Australia's lead. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team match scorecard here. This will be the first-ever India vs Australia international match that will be played at Carrara Oval in Gold Coast. IND vs AUS 4th T20I 2025, Queensland Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs Australia Cricket Match at Carrara Oval.

Toss Result and Playing XIs

Australia XI: Mitchell Marsh (c), Matthew Short, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Josh Philippe, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa

India XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

