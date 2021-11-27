On November 27, 2014 Australian cricketer Phil Hughes passed away after he got struck by a bouncer in a Sheffield Shield match. Hughes was batting on 63 at the time he was hit by the ball and later he breathed his last in hospital. On his seventh death anniversary, many remembered the late Australian cricketer.

Michael Clarke's IG Story

Photo Credits: Instagram

63 Not Out

#OnThisDay in 2014, we lost a young and supremely talented Phil Hughes after he got struck by a bouncer in a Sheffield Shield match.#RIPHughes #63notout pic.twitter.com/0QozA1imX6 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 27, 2021

RIP

RIP Phil Hughes ❤️ 7️⃣ years to the day, massive love to all @CricketAus 🙌 pic.twitter.com/J0EQVRA1TJ — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) November 27, 2021

63 Forever

RIP

#408

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

