After grabbing headlines for guiding Chennai Super Kings to their fifth IPL title, MS Dhoni made the headlines again when he was spotted carrying India’s Holy book Bhagavad Gita in hand. A photo that is going viral shows the CSK skipper holding the holy book in his hand, sitting inside a car in Mumbai where he is reported to proceed for his knee surgery.

MS Dhoni Reading Bhagavad Gita

MS Dhoni in Mumbai after winning the IPL 2023. pic.twitter.com/8omYdFanIO — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)