Prabhsimran Singh was named as the Impact Player for Punjab Kings in their match against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023 on Friday, April 28. The opening batter replaced the debutant Gurnoor Brar, who had a forgettable day, conceding 42 runs in three overs. Prabhsimran Singh will look to make an impact with the bat early in the second innings, with Punjab Kings potentially having a big score on the board to chase down. Kyle Mayers Smashes 20-Ball Half-Century, Achieves Feat During PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023 Match.

Prabhsimran Singh Named Punjab Kings' Impact Player

