Kyle Mayers continued his fine form in IPL 2023 as he smashed a 20-ball half-century during the Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match on Friday, April 28. The left-hander opened hit six fours and four big sixes to get to the mark. He has taken the attack to the Punjab Kings bowlers and has scored his fourth IPL fifty.

Kyle Mayers Scores Fifty

Kyle Mayers is putting up a show here in Mohali. Brings up a quick-fire FIFTY off just 20 deliveries. Live - https://t.co/6If1I4omN0 #TATAIPL #PBKSvLSG #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/VQAD6DhUNx — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 28, 2023

