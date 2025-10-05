Left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal removed opener Pratika Rawal for 31 runs during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match between India Women and Pakistan Women at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, October 5. The wicket incident happened during the fifth ball of the 15th over. Pakistan Women's spinner Sadia bowled a slider around off-stump, and the Indian Women's opener made room to play a cut shot. Sadly, she missed the ball, and the ball hit the top of the stump. Rawal scored 31 off 35 deliveries, including five fours during the IND-W vs PAK-W World Cup 2025 match. Smriti Mandhana Wicket Video: Watch Fatima Sana Trap Star India Women Batter LBW During IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match.

Superb Delivery by Sadia Iqbal

Sadia Iqbal with a beautyyyy pic.twitter.com/tq6kb2n8FU — PCT Replays 2.0 (@ReplaysPCT) October 5, 2025

Pratika Rawal Scores 31 Runs

