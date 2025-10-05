India Women is currently taking on Pakistan Women in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. India were put in to bat first and they had a mixed start to their innings. India suffered a big blow when they lost the wicket of in-form Smriti Mandhana. Pakistan captain Fatima Sana was bowling to Smriti and the latter went to push a ball down the ground. But the ball came in and struck Smriti in front of the wickets. Umpire raised the finger and despite taking DRS, Smriti couldn't save her wicket. The Indian fans were disappointed and Pakistan celebrated as the dismissal can decide the fate of the game. Bizarre! Pakistan Captain Fatima Sana Calls ‘Tails’, Match Referee Shandre Fritz and Presenter Mel Jones Say ‘Heads’ Instead During Toss of IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Smriti Mandhana Wicket Video

