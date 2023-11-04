Virender Sehwag heaped praise on Fakhar Zaman after the left-hander smashed a sensational century during the New Zealand vs Pakistan match in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 4. The left-hander smashed the ball on both sides of the park and raced to a century off only 63 balls, which is the fastest by a Pakistan batter in ICC Cricket World Cups. Sehwag to 'X' and wrote, "What an innings by Fakhar Zaman, by far Pakistan’s best batter. Which brains kept him on the bench for the best part of the tournament, God knows. Protein ki bhi kami nahin, jajbe ki bhi." Fakhar Zaman Scores Fastest ICC Cricket World Cup Century by a Pakistan Batsman, Achieves Feat During NZ vs PAK CWC 2023 Match.

Virender Sehwag Lauds Fakhar Zaman

What an innings by Fakhar Zaman, by far Pakistan’s best batter. Which brains kept him on the bench for the best part of the tournament, God knows. Protein ki bhi kami nahin, jajbe ki bhi . #NZvsPak pic.twitter.com/t6GdvKRjJ5 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)