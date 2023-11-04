Fakhar Zaman blazed his way into the record books as he scored the fastest ICC Cricket World Cup century by a Pakistan batsman, during his team's match against New Zealand on November 4. The left-hander, known particularly for his aggressive style of play hit nine sixes and achieved this remarkable feat off just 63 balls in the match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. With this knock, he surpassed Imran Nazir, who had scored a 95-ball century against Zimbabwe in 2007. Pakistan's Hasan Ali Completes 100 ODI Wickets, Achieves Feat During NZ vs PAK ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match.

Fakhar Zaman Scores Pakistan's Fastest World Cup Century

