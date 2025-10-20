Virender Sehwag celebrated his 47th birthday on October 20. It was the same day India celebrated Diwali 2025 and Sehwag shared a post with pictures of himself in traditional attire alongside his two sons Aaryavir and Vedant and his mother Krishna. In his post Sehwag wished fans on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. The pictures didn't include his wife Aarti Ahlawat and it spiced up his divorce rumours. In January 2025, reports suggested that Sehwag and Aarti are heading for a divorce and has been living separately, although nothing was confirmed. This time, after not seeing Aarti in the pictures Sehwag shared with his family, fans reacted on social media. Virender Sehwag and Aarti Ahlawat Heading for Divorce? Netizens Speculate After Unconfirmed Reports Go Viral.

'So His Divorce News Is True'

So his divorce news is true. — Rodrigo (@Rodrigo60776560) October 20, 2025

'Bhabhi Kidhar Hein'

Bhabhi kidhar hein Sehwag sir — Siddhartha Patel 🔥 (@Siddhu__94) October 20, 2025

'Oh Man The Rumours Are True'

Ohh mann the rumours are true Damn 🥶 — Samanar Shravaka࿗ (@mannmarzi29) October 20, 2025

'News Getting On Point'

No wife means news are getting on point — Pramiti Rana (@PramitiRana) October 20, 2025

'Bhabhi Ji Nahi Dikh Rahi'

Bhabhi ji nahi dikh rahi viru paaji — Shiv (@mr_Tubun) October 20, 2025

'Bhabhi Ji Kahan Hai Sir'

Bhabhi ji khaan hai sir? — Sachin Kashayap (@sachinksp789) October 20, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

