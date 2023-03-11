Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultan will face each other in the next match of the Pakistan Super League 2022-23. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of PSL 2023. The important match between Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD. Fans can also enjoy the live streaming of this match on the SonyLiv app and website. Highest Successful Run Chase in Franchise T20: Rilee Rossouw's Fiery Century in PSL 2023 Makes Multan Sultans Create New Record.

Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans Live On SonyLiv

Good luck to the #SultanSquad for their game against the Gladiators today! Match starts 7 pm at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.#LetsPlaySaeen pic.twitter.com/2dZ6fvo907 — Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) March 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)