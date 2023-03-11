PSL 2023 has already seen some monstrous chases being successfully completed. But Multan Sultans chasing down Peshawar Zalmi's target of 243 at the Pindi Cricket Ground at Rawalpindi tops all. Rilee Rossouw scored a 41-ball hundred and helped Multan Sultans cruise throw the chase and also achieve the unique record of completing the highest chase in franchise T20 competitions history across the globe. Fastest Century in PSL History: Rilee Rossouw Breaks His Own Record, Scores Hundred off 41 Balls During Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi.

Multan Sultans Create New Record

Multan Sultans have scaled a target of 243, the highest successful chase in any franchise T20 competition in the world. #PSL2023 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) March 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)