The Punjab Kings started off their Indian Premier League 2024 journey with a win against Delhi Capitals by four wickets. Sam Curran starred in the match for PBKS and played a major role in the team's win. Batting first Delhi Capitals were able to put up a score of 174/9 courtesy of decent knocks from Shai Hope and Abishek Porel. The target proved to be very easy for the Punjab Kings and they ended up reaching the target with four wickets to spare. PBKS vs DC Live Score Updates of IPL 2024

Punjab Kings Pull Off Win Against Delhi Capitals

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)