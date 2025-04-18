Punjab Kings (PBKS) co-owner and Bollywood actress Preity Zinta shared a heartwarming note on her social handle for star leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. In the note, the Bollywood star revealed how she had been Chahal's fan for many years and always wanted him in PBKS. Preity Zinta also lauded Chahal's competitive attitude in difficult moments. The PBKS co-owner also shared a throwback picture of her with Chaha. Zinta's heartwarming came after Chahal's match-winning performance with the ball against the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025. The leg-spinner picked up a four-wicket haul as PBKS defended the lowest-ever total in IPL history. Punjab Kings Defend Lowest Total in IPL History; Yuzvendra Chahal, Marco Jansen Star as Shreyas Iyer and Co Defeat Kolkata Knight Riders by 16 Runs in IPL 2025 Thriller.

A Heartwarming Note by Preity Zinta for Yuzvendra Chahal

How it started vs how it’s going ❤️ I met Yuzi during the Kings Cup in 2009 in Chandigarh. I was new to cricket & he was a young under 19 cricketer. Over the years I saw him flourish & became a force to reckon with in the cricket world. I loved his competitive attitude &… pic.twitter.com/6uqtTiv0Ws — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 17, 2025

