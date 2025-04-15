Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders lost a thriller at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium against hosts Punjab Kings, a side led by their IPL 2024 winning captain Shreyas Iyer. PBKS won the match by 16 runs, defending a mere total of 111 runs. Despite losing the toss, and being made to field first, picking wickets of the Punjab Kings batters was like a cakewalk for the three-time title holders. Spinners Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine did their magic, picking two wickets each. Harshit Rana picked three. Angkrish Raghuvanshi played an important 37-run knock in the chase, in what was otherwise a batting collapse. Yuzvendra Chahal was the star for Punjab Kings, picking four wickets after giving just 28 runs to pull the match close. Andre Rusell tried hard to bash runs, but was the last wicket to fall, as KKR got bundled for only 95 runs in the PBSK vs KKR IPL 2025 match. Marco Jansen was a hero too with three big wickets, including the winner. PBKS vs KKR Memes Go Viral After Punjab Kings Suffer Batting Collapse Against Kolkata Knight Riders in PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 Match.

