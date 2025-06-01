A hilarious incident was spotted during the rain delay ahead of Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After the toss, rain came in and delayed the start of the match. Punjab Kings players were warming up by playing football. Amid that, they started to have fun where they made Priyansh Arya stand facing backwards and targeted him with the ball. Fans were surprised that what kind of game they are playing and the pictures went viral. Punjab Kings Players Play Football to Keep Themselves Warmed-Up As Rain Delays Start of PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 (See Pic).

Punjab Kings Players Target Priyansh Arya's Back With Football

What Priyansh Arya have done that whole PBKS team is kicking football in his asS? 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/j1OIiMZv0W — Bruce Wayne (@_Bruce__007) June 1, 2025

