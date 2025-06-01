Rain has delayed the start of the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Twice it seemed like the rain has eased off and now it will be possible to restart the game, but both times, the drizzle has returned and delayed the start. Punjab Kings have opted to bowl first, so their players keep themselves warmed up playing some football on the ground. The pictures of them playing football went viral. What Happens if PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 is Washed Out? Which Team Qualifies for IPL 2025 Final?

Punjab Kings Players Play Football to Keep Themselves Warmed-Up

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)