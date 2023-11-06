The Punjab cricket team will be facing Baroda in their upcoming final match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023-24 on Monday, November 6. The match will be played at Inderjit Singh Bindra, Punjab at 4:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The live telecast of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023-24 in India is available on Sports 18 and Sports 18 Khel. Fans who are keen on watching SMAT T20 free live streaming online can tune in to the FanCode App and JioCinema app on mobile or TV. Also, the match between Punjab and Baroda can be watched on BCCI TV and the official BCCI app. Former Indian Cricketer Ashok Malhotra Apologises for 'Second-Class Citizens' Remark About Assam Players During Commentary in SMAT 2023

PUN vs BAR Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023-24 Semifinal Match

The stage is set for the summit clash of @IDFCFIRSTBank #SMAT 2023-24! ⏳ Punjab 🆚 Baroda ⏰ 4:30 PM IST 🏟️ Mohali Follow the match LIVE on https://t.co/pQRlXkCguc and the official BCCI App 📱 pic.twitter.com/vAclqdsWi8 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)