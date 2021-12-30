South Africa wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock has announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect. According to Cricket South Africa's statement, the left-hander decided to spend more time with his family and hence this decision was made by him. He would be available for selection in white-ball cricket nonetheless.

See Cricket South Africa's Tweet:

BREAKING: #Proteas wicket-keeper batsman, Quinton de Kock has announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect, citing his intentions to spend more time with his growing family. Full statement: https://t.co/Tssys5FJMI pic.twitter.com/kVO8d1e0Ex — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 30, 2021

