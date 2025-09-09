In a rare feat in Women's T20I, Rachel Andrew became only the second female cricketer to score a half-century and take a hat-trick in a 20-over international match. Andrew achieved his remarkable feat during the Vanuatu vs Indonesia ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 East-Asia Pacific Qualifier match, where the 27-year-old shone with both bat and ball, scoring an unbeaten 85 and claiming a 3 for 10, which included her first-ever hat-trick. Interestingly, Andrew became the second Vanuatu women's player after Selina Solman to claim three wickets in consecutive balls, who also was the first-ever women's player to score a half-century and claim a hat-trick in WT20Is. Vanuatu women national cricket team ended up winning the contest against Indonesia women national cricket team by seven runs in their Group B encounter. Zimbabwe and Namibia Secure Spots for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Global Qualifiers.

Rachel Andrew Creates History

Female cricketers to score 50+ runs and take a hat-trick in a T20I match: Selina Solman 🇻🇺 vs France 🇫🇷, 2025 Rachel Andrew 🇻🇺 vs Indonesia 🇮🇩, today Both Vanuatu women who achieved historic feats!#CricketTwitter #T20WC #EAPQualifier — The Stats Kid (@TheStatsKid1523) September 9, 2025

