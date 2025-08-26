The Germany women's national cricket team are locking horns with Italy women's national cricket team in an ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Europe Qualifier Division 1 match. The Germany women vs Italy women T20I match will be played at the Hazelaarweg Stadion in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Tuesday, August 26, starting at 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, due to the absence of an official broadcaster, the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Europe Qualifier Division 1 will have no live telecast viewing options in India; hence, the Germany vs Italy women's cricket match will not be shown on TV channels. Fans can however, watch the Germany women vs Italy women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Europe Qualifier Division 1 match on the FanCode app and website, but only after purchasing a match or tour pass. Unbeaten Ireland Eye ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Spot After 179-Run Win Over Germany.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐅𝐞𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐳𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐚 (@cricket.italy)

