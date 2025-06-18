The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 schedule has been announced by the cricket governing body on June 18. The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2025 will kickstart with host nation England taking on Sri Lanka in Edgbaston on June 12. The blockbuster India vs Pakistan match is also set to take place at the same venue on June 14. Defending champions New Zealand will open their campaign against the West Indies on June 13 at the Hampshire Bowl. The Oval in London will host the semi-finals while the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground will host the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 final, on July 5. ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Schedule Announced; India vs Pakistan Clash to Take Place in Colombo on October 5.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announced

Mark your calendars 🗓 The fixtures for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 are out 😍 Full details ➡ https://t.co/X2BqQphwSC pic.twitter.com/gqkxaMudEP — ICC (@ICC) June 18, 2025

