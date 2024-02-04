Rachin Ravindra notched up his maiden Test century on Day 1 of the New Zealand vs South Africa 1st Test at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The rising star in international cricket hit nine fours and got to his landmark achievement off 190 deliveries. The left-hander came in to bat at number four and stroked his way to a spectacular innings, one he would remember for a long time. This century came in just his fourth Test match. Kane Williamson Scores 30th Century in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During NZ vs SA 1st Test 2024.

Rachin Ravindra Scores Maiden Test Century

A special day at Bay Oval for Rachin Ravindra! Brings up his maiden Test hundred in his first innings at number 4 in his fourth Test overall. Follow play LIVE in NZ with TVNZ DUKE and TVNZ+ #NZvSA pic.twitter.com/Oj08SMhvRx — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 4, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)