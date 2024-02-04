Kane Williamson scored his 30th century in Test cricket on Day 1 of the New Zealand vs South Africa 1st Test 2024 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on February 4. The New Zealand captain has been a prolific run-scorer for his team, especially in the longest format and has registered yet another score in excess of the three-figure mark. It was also Williamson's 17th Test century at home. His knock included 13 fours.

Kane Williamson Scores 30th Test Century

Test hundred number THIRTY for Kane Williamson! His fourth against South Africa and second at Bay Oval in Test cricket. Follow play LIVE in NZ with TVNZ Duke and TVNZ+ #NZvSA pic.twitter.com/gS9AJReYeB — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 4, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)