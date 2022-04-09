Rahul Tewatia thanked teammate David Miller after the latter took a single and gave him strike to face the final two deliveries in the IPL 2022 thrilling clash between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans. Titans needed 12 off the last two balls and Tewatia hit two big shots to finish the game off for his side in style at the Brabourne Stadium on April 8, Friday. With this win, Gujarat Titans remained undefeated in IPL 2022.

Here's His Tweet:

Thanks for the single mili paa 🤝 @DavidMillerSA12 — Rahul Tewatia (@rahultewatia02) April 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)