Elon Musk recently shared his perspective on various topics during the Katie Miller podcast, where he was asked, “Who do you look up to the most?” Musk replied, “The creator.” When asked further, he said that the universe came from something and that people give it different labels. Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, has often shown optimism about exploring what lies beyond Earth through SpaceX’s journey and the Grok AI chatbot, which aims to answer some of life’s most complex questions. During the podcast with Katie Miller, he stated, “God is the creator,” adding that there was some force behind the universe’s creation. Musk also shared his perspective on artificial intelligence replacing jobs, suggesting that people would have more free time in the future and that work could become optional. Bajaj Finance Allegedly Sets 'Installment Due Alert' Wallpaper on Woman's Mobile Phone Despite EMI Deduction, How To Remove This 'Brazen' Warning.

Elon Musk With Katie Miller on Podcast Show (Full YouTube Video)

Elon Musk Says God Is the creator on Katie miller Podcast

Do you believe in God? ELON MUSK: "God is the creator. I believe this universe came from something." pic.twitter.com/clKKmB5Nev — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) December 9, 2025

