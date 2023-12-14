Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot will host the second semi-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 between Rajasthan and Karnataka. The winner of the game will face first-time finalist Haryana, who defeated Tamil Nadu in the semifinal one. The game commences at 01:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sport 18 channel will telecast the Rajasthan vs Karnataka, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Semi-Final game, while fans can enjoy live streaming of the Rajasthan vs Karnataka 50-Over match on the Jio Cinema app and website. No TV telecast is available. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Dinesh Karthik Slams Quickfire Fifty As Karnataka Beat Baroda

Rajasthan vs Karnataka, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Semi-Final

Hi! You can enjoy streaming the 'Haryana vs Tamil Nadu' 1st Semi-final match of the 'Vijay Hazare Trophy' today, December 13, 2023, starting at 12:50 PM on JioCinema. Additionally, we will be streaming the 'Rajasthan vs Karnataka' 2nd Semi-final match tomorrow. Happy viewing! — JioCinema Care (@JioCinema_Care) December 13, 2023

