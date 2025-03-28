Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar displayed a superb performance with the bat against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Rajat Patidar hammered 51 runs off 32 balls with the help of seven boundaries. However, during Patidar's innings, the Chennai Super Kings fielder dropped three catches of him. After Chennai's sloppy fielding against Patidar's, funny memes went viral on social media. Here are some of the reactions. Virat Kohli Takes Revenge on Matheesha Pathirana After Getting Hit on Helmet, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Stalwart Slams Six During CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Rajat Patidar Luck Against CSK

Rajat patidar luck today pic.twitter.com/WKHUBv1oaZ — Keshav (@KeshavBubn28980) March 28, 2025

Rajat Patider With His Luck!

CSK Fielders Against Rajat Patidar

Hilarious

CSK players trying to catch Rajat Patidar pic.twitter.com/MLUTud8Fms — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 28, 2025

Funny Meme on Rajat Patidar

Rajat Patidar attacking every ball pic.twitter.com/AnrssR6Ck8 — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) March 28, 2025

CSK Fielders Against RCB

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)