Virat Kohli Takes Revenge on Matheesha Pathirana After Getting Hit on Helmet, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Stalwart Slams Six During CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru opener Virat Kohli showcased his aggression against Chennai Super Kings speedster Matheesha Pathirana during the Indian Premier League 2025 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The incident took place during the 11th over when Kohli was hit on the helmet by speedster Pathirana. But after receiving the treatment, the great batter hammered the Super Kings pacer Pathirana and smacked the next two balls for a six and a four. Virat Kohli made 31 runs off 30 balls with the help of three boundaries. MS Dhoni Stumping Video: Watch Stump Cam View of Thala’s Sharp Glove Work To Dismiss Phil Salt During RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 Match.

Virat Kohli Hammeres Mathirana Pathirana for Six

1st ball – 😮‍💨 2nd ball – 6️⃣ That's what it's like facing the GEN GOLD! ❤ Classy counter from #ViratKohli! 🙌🏻

