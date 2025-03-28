Virat Kohli Takes Revenge on Matheesha Pathirana After Getting Hit on Helmet, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Stalwart Slams Six During CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video)

Virat Kohli made 31 runs off 30 balls with the help of three boundaries during the high-voltage clash between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League 2025.

Virat Kohli Takes Revenge on Matheesha Pathirana After Getting Hit on Helmet, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Stalwart Slams Six During CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video)
Virat Kohli. (Photo credits: X/@NareshMali1008)
Socially Team Latestly| Mar 28, 2025 09:13 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bengaluru opener Virat Kohli showcased his aggression against Chennai Super Kings speedster Matheesha Pathirana during the Indian Premier League 2025 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The incident took place during the 11th over when Kohli was hit on the helmet by speedster Pathirana. But after receiving the treatment, the great batter hammered the Super Kings pacer Pathirana and smacked the next two balls for a six and a four. Virat Kohli made 31 runs off 30 balls with the help of three boundaries. MS Dhoni Stumping Video: Watch Stump Cam View of Thala’s Sharp Glove Work To Dismiss Phil Salt During RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 Match.

Virat Kohli Hammeres Mathirana Pathirana for Six

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Bengaluru vs Chennai Chennai Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru CSK CSK vs RCB Dhoni Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2025 IPL IPL 2025 Kohli MA Chidambaram Stadium Matheesha Pathirana RCB RCB vs CSK Royal Challengers Bengaluru Royal Challengers vs Super Kings Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Virat Kohli
You might also like
Home
  • Socially

    • Virat Kohli Takes Revenge on Matheesha Pathirana After Getting Hit on Helmet, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Stalwart Slams Six During CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video)

    Virat Kohli made 31 runs off 30 balls with the help of three boundaries during the high-voltage clash between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League 2025.

    Virat Kohli Takes Revenge on Matheesha Pathirana After Getting Hit on Helmet, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Stalwart Slams Six During CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video)
    Virat Kohli. (Photo credits: X/@NareshMali1008)
    Socially Team Latestly| Mar 28, 2025 09:13 PM IST

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru opener Virat Kohli showcased his aggression against Chennai Super Kings speedster Matheesha Pathirana during the Indian Premier League 2025 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The incident took place during the 11th over when Kohli was hit on the helmet by speedster Pathirana. But after receiving the treatment, the great batter hammered the Super Kings pacer Pathirana and smacked the next two balls for a six and a four. Virat Kohli made 31 runs off 30 balls with the help of three boundaries. MS Dhoni Stumping Video: Watch Stump Cam View of Thala’s Sharp Glove Work To Dismiss Phil Salt During RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 Match.

    Virat Kohli Hammeres Mathirana Pathirana for Six

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    Bengaluru vs Chennai Chennai Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru CSK CSK vs RCB Dhoni Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2025 IPL IPL 2025 Kohli MA Chidambaram Stadium Matheesha Pathirana RCB RCB vs CSK Royal Challengers Bengaluru Royal Challengers vs Super Kings Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Virat Kohli
    You might also like
    Royal Challengers Bengaluru Fans Chant 'RCB, RCB' at MA Chidambaram Stadium During CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video)
    Cricket

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru Fans Chant 'RCB, RCB' at MA Chidambaram Stadium During CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video)
    Ruturaj Gaikwad Wicket Video: Watch Josh Hazlewood’s Sharp Delivery Dismiss Chennai Super Kings Captain During CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Match
    Cricket

    Ruturaj Gaikwad Wicket Video: Watch Josh Hazlewood’s Sharp Delivery Dismiss Chennai Super Kings Captain During CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Match
    MS Dhoni Displays His Lightning-Quick Stumping Skills to Dismiss Phil Salt During CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Match, Fans React
    Cricket

    MS Dhoni Displays His Lightning-Quick Stumping Skills to Dismiss Phil Salt During CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Match, Fans React
    Royal Challengers Bengaluru Fans Chant 'RCB, RCB' at MA Chidambaram Stadium During CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video)
    Cricket

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru Fans Chant 'RCB, RCB' at MA Chidambaram Stadium During CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video)
    Ruturaj Gaikwad Wicket Video: Watch Josh Hazlewood’s Sharp Delivery Dismiss Chennai Super Kings Captain During CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Match
    Cricket

    Ruturaj Gaikwad Wicket Video: Watch Josh Hazlewood’s Sharp Delivery Dismiss Chennai Super Kings Captain During CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Match
    MS Dhoni Displays His Lightning-Quick Stumping Skills to Dismiss Phil Salt During CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Match, Fans React
    Cricket

    MS Dhoni Displays His Lightning-Quick Stumping Skills to Dismiss Phil Salt During CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Match, Fans React
    Rajat Patidar Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Royal Challengers Bengaluru Captain Gets Dropped by Chennai Super Kings Fielders During CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Match
    Cricket

    Rajat Patidar Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Royal Challengers Bengaluru Captain Gets Dropped by Chennai Super Kings Fielders During CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Match

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Cricket

    Rajat Patidar Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Royal Challengers Bengaluru Captain Gets Dropped by Chennai Super Kings Fielders During CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Match

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliKerala Lottery ResultsNarendra ModiIPL 2025Sunita WilliamsVadodaraLadki Bahin YojanaChaitra Navratri 2025Rohit SharmaEid 2025PM Internship SchemeKim Soo-hyunWordle Hints