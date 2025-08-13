Rashid Khan played an outrageous flick shot to hit Tim Southee for a six during the Oval Invincibles vs Birmingham Phoenix The Hundred 2025 match, on Tuesday, August 13. This happened on the 90th ball of the first innings when the Afghanistan National Cricket Team star shuffled to the off-side and whipped the full and straight delivery over the deep square-leg fence for a six. Rashid Khan, at times, has played the 'helicopter' shot made famous by MS Dhon,i but this was one seemed to be a mini-version of that shot with there being no backlift and no follow-through at all. Rashid Khan scored 16 runs off just nine balls, helping Oval Invincibles get to 180/8 in the first innings. In response, Birmingham Phoenix chased down the target with two balls remaining. David Warner Overtakes Virat Kohli To Become Fifth-Highest Run-Getter in T20 Cricket, Achieves Feat During London Spirit vs Manchester Originals The Hundred 2025 Match.

Watch Rashid Khan's Outrageous 'Flick' Shot Against Tim Southee:

😱 WHAT THE! 😱 Rashid Khan has just played this shot for6️⃣ runs 🤯#TheHundred pic.twitter.com/YHNuqDW89E — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 12, 2025

