Afghanistan continued their winning run in the ODIs as they secured a 3-0 whitewash over Bangladesh in the three-match ODI. The third victory of the series came for Afghanistan in a dominant fashion where they defeated Bangladesh by 200 runs. Although Bangladesh did well in the T20I series, they failed to show the same performance in ODIs. Afghanistan batted first in the game, and put together an intimidating 293/9 on the board. Ibrahim Zadran scored a stroke-filled 95. He received good support from Mohammad Nabi and Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Chasing it, Bangladesh started steadily but Bilal Sami and Rashid Khan triggered a collapse in their middle order and Bangladesh got bowled out for only 93 runs. Sami ended up picking a five-wicket haul and Rashid scalped a three-fer. Afghanistan Batter Rahmat Shah Ruled Out of Third ODI vs Bangladesh and Zimbabwe Test With Calf Injury.

Afghanistan Defeat Bangladesh By 200 Runs in 3rd ODI 2025

𝐀𝐅𝐆𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐍 𝐖𝐇𝐈𝐓𝐄𝐖𝐀𝐒𝐇𝐄𝐃 𝐁𝐀𝐍𝐆𝐋𝐀𝐃𝐄𝐒𝐇 𝐈𝐍 𝐎𝐃𝐈 𝐒𝐄𝐑𝐈𝐄𝐒! 🙌🙌 AfghanAtalan have put on a terrific all-round performance to beat Bangladesh by 200 runs and complete a 3-0 whitewash in the Etisalat Cup ODI series. 👏#AfghanAtalan |… pic.twitter.com/hGGC2jshal — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 14, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Afghanistan Cricket Board). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)