Rashid Khan scripted history as he became the first-ever Afghanistan national cricket team bowler to reach 200 wickets in ODI cricket. The 27-year-old achieved this glorious milestone during the first ODI against the Bangladesh national cricket team in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, October 8. Rashid Khan dismissed Mehidy Hasan Miraz for 60 runs to pick up his 200th wicket in ODIs. Overall, the star Afghanistan player has picked up 202 wickets in 115 ODI matches. The leg-spinner is having a superb economy of 4.23. Bangladesh Whitewash Afghanistan 3-0 in BAN vs AFG 2025 T20I Series; Mohammad Saifuddin, Saif Hassan Star as Jaker Ali and Co Clinch Six-Wicket Win in 3rd T20I 2025.

Rashid Khan Becomes First-Ever Afghanistan Bowler To Reach 200 Wickets in ODIs

𝐀 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐨𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐇𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐑𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐝 𝐊𝐡𝐚𝐧! 💯💯@rashidkhan_19 completes 200 wickets in ODIs and becomes the first Afghan to reach the milestone. He completed the feat in his 115th game and became the 6th quickest bowler in terms… pic.twitter.com/B3uILl3lRB — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 8, 2025

