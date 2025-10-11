Afghanistan continue their strong hold in ODIs as they defeat Bangladesh for a second consecutive match and secure a unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Afghanistan came in to the second ODI leading the series 1-0 and Bangladesh had to win to take the series to decider. But it was Rashid Khan and co who clinched a 81-run victory and secured the series in their favour. Afghanistan batted first and put up a total of 190 riding on Ibrahim Zadran's 95. Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers with three wickets. Defending it, Rashid Khan brought out his best as he scalped a five-wicket haul. With support from Azmatullah Omarzai, Afghanistan bowled out Bangladesh for only 109. Namibia Defeat Neighbours South Africa in First-Ever Face-Off In International Cricket; Create History at Home As They Secure Sensational Victory in First Match at Windhoek Stadium.

Afghanistan Defeat Bangladesh by 81 Runs in 2nd ODI 2025

Match Result | Afghanistan won by 81 Runs | Bangladesh 🇧🇩 🆚 Afghanistan | 2nd ODI Etisalat Cup | White-ball Series 2025 11 October 2025 | 6:00 PM | Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE Photo Credit: @ACBofficials #Bangladesh #TheTigers #BCB #Cricket #BANVSAFG #Cricket… pic.twitter.com/oKEaVSVGLB — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) October 11, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Bangladesh Cricket). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)