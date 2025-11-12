Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, one of the best leg-spinners in the world, has married for the second time. Khan took to social media and announced his second marriage, which took place on August 2nd, 2025, in a private ceremony. Controversy engulfed Khan when pictures of the cricketer with a mystery woman leaked on the internet during a charity event in the Netherlands, causing the Afghanistan national cricket team player to clear the air and issue a statement about his second marriage. Earlier, reportedly, Khan tied the knot with his maternal cousin in October 2024, whose status remains unknown. ‘Barbaric Act’ Rashid Khan and Other Afghanistan Players Slam Pakistan After Air Strikes Kill Afghan Cricketers, Civilians in Paktika.

Rashid Khan Announces Second Marriage

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashid Khan (@rashid.khan19)

Rashid Khan With His Unnamed Second Wife

Didn’t know Rashid Khan had motion like that. Pretty wife namkhuda. Maybe I should start playing cricket. pic.twitter.com/0PyFYRelsk — Qalandar (@shamali_wal) November 9, 2025

