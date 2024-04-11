The Gujarat Titans were able to defeat the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League 2024 match number 24 by three wickets. GT leg spinner Rashid Khan played a major role in helping his team chase down 197 runs and played an unbeaten innings of 24 runs from 11 balls. Rashid was adjudged as the Player of the Match for his knock with the bat and one wicket with the ball. IPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Gujarat Titans Move to Sixth Spot, Rajasthan Royals Retain Top Position Despite Loss

Rashid Khan Adjudged Player of the Match

For his economical spell and a match-winning finish with the bat, Rashid Khan becomes the Player of the Match 🏆 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/1HcL9A97Ch#TATAIPL | #RRvGT | @rashidkhan_19 pic.twitter.com/6UmtylloOW — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 10, 2024

