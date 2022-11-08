A viral video showed Ravi Ashwin smelling couple of practice jackets to identify his one. The video has caught everyones attention with even former cricketers reacting to it. Ashwin also reacted to the video and also revealed why he opted for sniffing. The Indian spinner, part of T20 World Cup 2022 squad, took to Twitter and revealed he first looked for size difference between the two jackets. After the spinner failed to notice the difference between the two he checked for initials and again could not find out his one. Eventually, the cricketer opted for sniffing and identified his jacket through the perform he uses. 'Ash What Are You Smelling' Harbhajan Singh Tweets to Ravi Ashwin After Indian Spinner's Practice Jacket Sniffing Video Goes Viral.

Ravi Ashwin Reveals Why he Smelled the Jackets

Checked for the sizes to differentiate!❌ Checked if it was initialed❌ Finally 😂😂 checked for the perfume i use✅ 😂😂 Adei cameraman 😝😝😝😝 https://t.co/KlysMsbBgy — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) November 8, 2022

