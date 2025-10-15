Nepal qualified for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 as they confirmed a place in the top three of the ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific qualifiers Super 6. Nepal won five out of five matches they have played in the competition so far and were favourites to seal their place in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 for a second consecutive time. The other results of the group made sure, they achieved it with two matches remaining in the Super 6. Elated by Nepal's success, Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin lauded their efforts with a post and his caption read, 'Keep chasing your dream. Well done, Rohit Paudel. Well done, Nepal'. Nepal National Cricket Team Qualify For ICC T20 World Cup 2026; Rhinos Secure Spot in T20WC For Second Consecutive Time Following Solid Performance in Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifiers.

Ravi Ashwin Appreciates Nepal National Cricket Team's Efforts

Keep chasing your dream. Well done, Rohit Paudel. Well done, Nepal 👏 pic.twitter.com/67d4tYW53h — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) October 15, 2025

