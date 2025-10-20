Ravi Ashwin exposed a fake WhatsApp account of Australian cricketer Adam Zampa from where he received messages seeking the phone numbers of cricketers. The ex-India spinner had a bit of fun with the scammer, trolling him in their WhatsApp conversation. Ravi Ashwin shared a video, which was a screen recording of his WhatsApp chat with a fake Adam Zampa. The phone number, which was from the UAE (United Arab Emirates), was obviously not saved on Ravi Ashwin's phone and the former India cricketer received a message asking for the phone numbers of cricketers, which included Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, among others. Ravi Ashwin decided to have a bit of fun with the fake Adam Zampa and replied if he had MS Dhoni's contact, to which the latter sent a number as well. Ravi Ashwin then responded, "Compiling in excel, preparing it for U." Ravi Ashwin Appreciates Nepal National Cricket Team's Efforts After They Qualify For ICC T20 World Cup 2026; Says 'Well Done Rohit Paudel' (See Post)

Ravi Ashwin Reveals Fake Adam Zampa's WhatsApp Chat

