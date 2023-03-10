Ravichandran Ashwin has taken his 32nd Test five-wicket haul in the 1st innings of IND vs AUS 4th Test at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. After winning the toss, Australia are currently at the driving seat. At the time of filing this report, they were 479-9 after 166 overs. Ashwin meanwhile has been India's best bowler so far, taking a five-wicket haul. Pat Cummins' Mother Maria Passes Away, Australian Players to Wear Black Armbands on Day 2 of IND vs AUS 4th Test 2023.

Ravi Ashwin Takes 32nd Test Five-Wicket Haul

Todd Murphy is given out LBW! That's a 5-wicket haul for @ashwinravi99 🔥🔥 His 32nd in Test cricket.#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/NF9H8wUtWG — BCCI (@BCCI) March 10, 2023

