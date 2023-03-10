Pat Cummins' mother Maria Cummins has passed away, as was confirmed through a statement by Cricket Australia on Friday, March 10. The Australian Test captain's mother was in palliative care and she breathed her last overnight in the presence of her family. Cummins had missed the third and ongoing fourth Tests against India as he decided to stay home with his mother. The Australian players will wear black armbands as a show of honour for Pat Cummins' mother. The Cricket Australia statement read, "On behalf of Australian Cricket, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Pat, the Cummins family and their friends." Rohit Sharma, Steve Smith Receive Their Test Caps From PM Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the Start of IND vs AUS 4th Test 2023 (See Pics and Video).

Pat Cummins' Mother Passes Away

We are deeply saddened at the passing of Maria Cummins overnight. On behalf of Australian Cricket, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Pat, the Cummins family and their friends. The Australian Men's team will today wear black armbands as a mark of respect. — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) March 10, 2023

