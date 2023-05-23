Ravindra Jadeja became the first left-arm bowler to take 150 wickets in IPL history, achieving this remarkable feat during the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Qualifier 1 match on Tuesday, May 23. The all-rounder got to this feat with the wicket of Dasun Shanaka in the match. The next left-arm bowler with the most wickets after Jadeja is Axar Patel, who has 112 to his name. Why Are Tree Signs Shown in Place of Dot Balls During GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Qualifier 1?.

Watch Ravindra Jadeja's 150th IPL Wicket Here:

Ravindra Jadeja Achieves New Record

Most wickets by left-arm bowlers in IPL: 150 - RAVINDRA JADEJA 112 - Axar Patel 106 - Ashish Nehra 105 - Trent Boult 102 - Zaheer Khan#IPL2023 #CSKvGT — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) May 23, 2023

