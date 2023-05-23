Fans watching the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 match on TV and online were shown tree signs instead of dot balls on the bowler’s figures of an over. The dot ball is generally denoted with a ‘dot’ sign but during the Qualifier 1 contest between these two sides, this was getting interchanged with 'tree' symbols. Fans noticed this instantly and wondered why it was so. The uncertainty over this remained until commentators on air cleared it. While speaking on the match, the commentators revealed that it was because of an initiative of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). MS Dhoni Gifted With Miniature Model of Chepauk Stadium by Fans, CSK Captain's Reaction Is Pure Gold! (Watch Video).

BCCI to Plant Trees for Every Dot Ball

The BCCI will be planting 500 trees for each dot ball bowled in IPL 2023 Playoffs. pic.twitter.com/Ac3xVog3UH — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 23, 2023

Under the green initiative, the BCCI will plant 500 trees for every dot ball bowled in the IPL 2023 playoffs. This has started from Qualifier 1 and, needless to say, would be applicable for the Eliminator, Qualifier 2 and the all-important final on May 28. Gujarat Titans, the defending champions, made it through to the playoffs by finishing in the top spot on the points table. They have been the most dominant side of the competition so far.

Chennai Super Kings finished second in the league stage on the back of a victory over Delhi Capitals in their last match. The IPL 2023 Eliminator will see Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians lock horns at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Qualifier 2 and the final of IPL 2023 would be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 23, 2023 08:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).