KKR compared Australia's tight field placement on Day 5 of the 4th Ashes Test to a setting that Gautam Gambhir used against Rising Pune Supergiants in IPL 2016. The IPL franchise called it a 'T20 Masterstroke' to which Ravindra Jadeja trolled them labeling the tactic as 'show off'.

Its not a master stroke!Just a show off🤣 — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) January 9, 2022

