Indian Cricket Team has made a dashing entry into the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. After every match they have won in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, fielding coach T Dilip has presented the 'best fielder' medal in a very unique manner which has worked very nicely in the aspect of team bonding in an intense competition. This time, after the semifinal victory, he announces that the medal ceremony will be simple this time and awarded it to Ravindra Jadeja for his exceptional show on the field during the semifinal. Who Will Face India in Final of CWC 2023 If South Africa vs Australia is Washed Out Due to Rain in Kolkata?

Ravindra Jadeja Wins ‘Best Fielder’ Medal for His Spectacular Fielding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)