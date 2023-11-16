South Africa and Australia lock horns in the second semifinal of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 16. The Proteas had a fairly good tournament so far as they finished second on the points table, with seven wins in nine matches. Australia on the other hand, had a stuttered start with two losses in their first two matches. But the five-time champions have made a roaring comeback, registering seven wins on the trot and aiming to win a sixth title. The winner of the South Africa vs Australia semifinal match will face India in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup, which will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on November 19. But there remains a concern, with the weather. South Africa vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semi-Final Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need To Know About SA vs AUS CWC Match in Kolkata.

Kolkata, the venue hosting the South Africa vs Australia match is likely to experience rainfall at the time of the match. There is a rain that looms large over this match and fans would be interested in knowing which of these teams will enter the final should rain wash out the match. In this article, we will discuss this. The match got underway in Kolkata with a thick cloud cover and both teams will hope that the rain stays away. India Qualify for Final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 With 70-Run Victory Over New Zealand As Mohammed Shami Takes Seven-Wicket Haul.

Who Will Face India in CWC 2023 Final If SA vs AUS CWC 2023 Match is Washed Out?

The good news for fans is that there is a reserve day in place should rain wash out the SA vs AUS ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal match. In a statement prior to the knockout matches, the International Cricket Council had stated that there would be a reserve day each for the two semis and the final. In that case, November 17 is the reserve day for the South Africa vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match should rain wash out proceedings on November 16. It is to be noted that the umpires will try to have the match on November 16 but if the situation does not permit, then only the reserve day will be activated.

What happens if the reserve day is washed out as well? That would certainly be something unique and if that happens, then South Africa will go through to the final. Why? Because the Proteas finished higher than Australia on the points table. South Africa finished behind India on the points table in second place on the points table while Australia were third.

