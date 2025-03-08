Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are out of contention for the WPL (Women's Premier League) 2025 playoffs after suffering a defeat to UP Warriorz by 12 runs in Lucknow on Saturday, March 8. UP Warriorz batted first and scored a mammoth 225/5, the highest-ever team total in WPL history, riding on Georgia Voll's spectacular 99* and RCB put up a tough fight while chasing it down. Richa Ghosh scored 69 runs off 33 deliveries while Sneh Rana put up a fight with 26 runs off just six deliveries. But that was not enough as RCB eventually fell short by 12 runs. With this, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants qualified for the WPL 2025 playoffs, joining the Delhi Capitals in the last three. Georgia Voll Equals Record of Highest Individual Score in Women's Premier League History, Achieves Feat During UPW-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 Match.

RCB Out of WPL 2025 Playoffs Race With Loss to UP Warriorz

#WPL2025: UP Warriorz (225/5) defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (213 all out in 19.3 overs) in Match 19 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) in Lucknow, eliminating RCB from the playoffs race. pic.twitter.com/FBwsdffvsO — IANS (@ians_india) March 8, 2025

