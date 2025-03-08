Georgia Voll equalled the record of the highest individual score in the history of the Women's Premier League, during the UP Warriorz (UPW) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in WPL 2025 in Lucknow on Saturday, March 8. The right-hander was in superb form as she struck the ball hard to all corners of the ground and dominated the RCB bowlers. She struck a total 17 fours and one six and finished with an unbeaten 99 off just 56 deliveries. This is the joint-highest score in WPL history, alongside Sophie Devine who had smashed 99 runs as well against Gujarat Giants in WPL 2023. UP Warriorz Post Highest Team Total in Women's Premier League History, Achieve Feat by Scoring 225/5 Against RCB in WPL 2025.

Georgia Voll Equals Record of Highest Individual Score in WPL

Highest score in WPL history 99* - Georgia Voll (UPW) v RCB, Today 99 - Sophie Devine (RCB) v GG, 2023 The wait for a century continues. 8 nineties but 0 hundreds!! pic.twitter.com/RkuwaJREt5 — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) March 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)