Richard Madley, the IPL auctioneer who sold MS Dhoni to Chennai Super Kings before the inaugural season in 2008, took to social media to share the latter's autograph and message for his son Harry. Dhoni has been with CSK in all their IPL years, leading them to four titles. Labelling CSK's signing of MS Dhoni as a 'career highlight', Madley shared Dhoni's autograph for his son Harry. The CSK captain also wrote, "Luv for Harry." He wished Chennai Super Kings good luck for their IPL 2023 final against Gujarat Titans. Female Spectator Assaults Policeman During IPL 2023 Final Inside Narendra Modi Stadium Hosting CSK vs GT Summit Clash, Video Goes Viral.

Richard Madley Shares MS Dhoni's Autograph for Son Harry

Selling #Dhoni in the first #IPL auction was a career highlight & meeting him was very special. He signed this for my son @harrymadley6 Good luck today #CSK #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/8P8vL9VooK — Richard Madley (@iplauctioneer) May 28, 2023

